Lunnon Metals Limited Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

November 12, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 120,506 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a new development for the company. These securities, issued under an employee incentive scheme, are scheduled for trading from November 13, 2024. Investors may find this an interesting opportunity as the company expands its presence in the financial market.

