Lunnon Metals Issues 2.4 Million Performance Rights

November 12, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 2,413,635 performance rights under their employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to motivate and retain talent, potentially affecting future financial performance.

