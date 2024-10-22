News & Insights

Stocks

Lunnon Metals Expands Gold Exploration Amid Promising Results

October 22, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited reports promising results from its Lady Herial prospect, highlighting the potential for high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization. The company plans to expand its exploration program to include additional prospects within the Foster nickel belt, maintaining a strong cash position of $21.1 million. With ongoing drilling and exploration, Lunnon Metals aims to develop a pipeline of gold opportunities, reinforcing confidence in its gold exploration strategy.

For further insights into AU:LM8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.