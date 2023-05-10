LUNMF or FQVLF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Mining - Non Ferrous stocks have likely encountered both Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Lundin Mining is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while First Quantum Minerals has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that LUNMF's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

LUNMF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.50, while FQVLF has a forward P/E of 22.09. We also note that LUNMF has a PEG ratio of 3.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FQVLF currently has a PEG ratio of 6.97.

Another notable valuation metric for LUNMF is its P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FQVLF has a P/B of 1.50.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to LUNMF's Value grade of B and FQVLF's Value grade of C.

LUNMF stands above FQVLF thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that LUNMF is the superior value option right now.

