Lunit Collaborates With AstraZeneca To Develop AI-powered Digital Pathology Solutions

(RTTNews) - Lunit, a provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, Monday announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop AI-powered digital pathology solutions.

The solution in focus is Lunit SCOPE Genotype Predictor, an AI-powered tool capable of analyzing H&E slide images to predict the likelihood of the tumor harboring NSCLC driver mutations, such as Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) mutations.

"This collaboration with Lunit underscores our commitment to advancing precision medicine in oncology," said Kristina Rodnikova, Head of Global Oncology Diagnostics, Oncology Business Unit at AstraZeneca. "Tools like this will help to address unmet needs by optimizing diagnostic workflows for NSCLC patients and, ultimately, improve their outcomes."

