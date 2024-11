Lunit announces collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop AI-powered tools

Lunit announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop AI-powered digital pathology solutions. The solution in focus is Lunit SCOPE Genotype Predictor, an AI-powered tool capable of analyzing H&E slide images to predict the likelihood of the tumor harboring NSCLC driver mutations, such as Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor mutations.

