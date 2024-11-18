Lunit announces collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop AI-powered tools

Lunit announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop AI-powered digital pathology solutions. The solution in focus is Lunit SCOPE Genotype Predictor, an AI-powered tool capable of analyzing H&E slide images to predict the likelihood of the tumor harboring NSCLC driver mutations, such as Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor mutations.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.