$LUNG stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUNG stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,125,526 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LUNG:
$LUNG Insider Trading Activity
$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 64,547 shares for an estimated $454,425.
- DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,262 shares for an estimated $72,582.
- GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,962 shares for an estimated $57,785.
$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 1,534,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,421,040
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 834,301 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,916,355
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 716,107 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,862,366
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,144,999
- PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP removed 368,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,505,027
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 287,092 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,949,354
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 240,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,997,467
$LUNG Government Contracts
We have seen $469,781 of award payments to $LUNG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BRONCHIAL VALVE - POST SURGERY: $32,640
- EXPRESS REPORT: INVACARE TDX SP2 BASE FOR MULTIPLE ACTUATOR SYSTEM: $26,192
- PULMONARY BRONCH VALVE STOCK: $24,815
- PROSTHETICS:IMPLANT: $24,800
- PROSTHETICS:SURGICAL IMPLANTS ENDOBRONCHIAL VALVE: $24,480
