News & Insights

Stocks
LUNG

$LUNG stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 20, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LUNG stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,125,526 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LUNG:

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 64,547 shares for an estimated $454,425.
  • DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,262 shares for an estimated $72,582.
  • GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,962 shares for an estimated $57,785.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LUNG Government Contracts

We have seen $469,781 of award payments to $LUNG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LUNG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LUNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.