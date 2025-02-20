$LUNG stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LUNG stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,125,526 of trading volume.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LUNG:

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 64,547 shares for an estimated $454,425 .

. DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,262 shares for an estimated $72,582 .

. GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,962 shares for an estimated $57,785.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LUNG Government Contracts

We have seen $469,781 of award payments to $LUNG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LUNG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.