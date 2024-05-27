News & Insights

Stocks

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Shareholders Unite in Approval

May 27, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (HK:0255) has released an update.

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited successfully conducted its annual general meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by unanimous poll voting. This included the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and dividend declarations, as well as the approval of a name change to ‘Lung Kee Group Holdings Limited’ and amendments to the company’s Bye-laws. The decisions reflect full shareholder support and pave the way for future corporate actions, such as issuing and dealing with additional shares, and share buybacks.

For further insights into HK:0255 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.