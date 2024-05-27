Lung Kee (Bermuda) Shareholders Unite in Approval

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (HK:0255) has released an update.

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited successfully conducted its annual general meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by unanimous poll voting. This included the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and dividend declarations, as well as the approval of a name change to ‘Lung Kee Group Holdings Limited’ and amendments to the company’s Bye-laws. The decisions reflect full shareholder support and pave the way for future corporate actions, such as issuing and dealing with additional shares, and share buybacks.

For further insights into HK:0255 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.