US Markets

Lundin's Candelaria copper mine in Chile offers new deal to end strike

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Chile´s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp, said on Monday it had submitted a new contract offer to a striking union in a bid to end a nearly month-long walk-off at the deposit.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile´s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, said on Monday it had submitted a new contract offer to a striking union in a bid to end a nearly month-long walk-off at the deposit.

Members of the "Mina" union halted activities on Oct. 8 after the talks collapsed. The two parties have since made little progress on a new deal. L1N2HE0UG

The company said the union had received the offer and must vote on it by Nov. 4. The union did not respond to requests for comment.

Candelaria said in a statement it was willing "to resume dialogue in an environment of mutual respect and good faith."

The company did not refer to the status of talks with another of its workers groups, the Candelaria Union, which also went on strike on Oct. 20.

The company did, however, note that its operations continued to be hampered by road blockades by striking workers. The company was forced to suspend its operations on Oct. 20 after negotiations on a new collective contract with the second union faltered.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tons of copper in 2019.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular