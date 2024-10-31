News & Insights

Lundin Mining Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.

Lundin Mining has increased its number of issued and outstanding shares to 776,876,973 due to the exercise of employee stock options and share units. This update reflects the company’s growth and ongoing operations in key regions like Argentina, Brazil, and the US, focusing on copper, zinc, gold, and nickel production.

