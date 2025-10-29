Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) Price Target Increased by 28.75% to 23.39

The average one-year price target for Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) has been revised to $23.39 / share. This is an increase of 28.75% from the prior estimate of $18.17 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $36.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.14% from the latest reported closing price of $22.04 / share.

Lundin Mining Maintains 0.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.50%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.77% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Mining. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUN is 0.39%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 246,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 43,410K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,996K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUN by 8.10% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 24,488K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 24,403K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 17,951K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Asset Allocation Fund Class 1 holds 16,018K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

