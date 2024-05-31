Lundin Mining Shares and Operations Update

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.

Lundin Mining Corporation has reported an increase in their total issued and outstanding shares to 776,642,466, following the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of share units as of May 31, 2024. The company, a diversified Canadian base metals miner, operates in multiple countries and primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, and nickel.

