News & Insights

Stocks

Lundin Mining Shares and Operations Update

May 31, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.

Lundin Mining Corporation has reported an increase in their total issued and outstanding shares to 776,642,466, following the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of share units as of May 31, 2024. The company, a diversified Canadian base metals miner, operates in multiple countries and primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, and nickel.

For further insights into TSE:LUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.