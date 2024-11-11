Lundin Mining price target lowered to SEK 128 from SEK 132 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Patrick Jones lowered the firm’s price target on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to SEK 128 from SEK 132 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

