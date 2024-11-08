Lundin Mining price target lowered to C$15 from C$16 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto lowered the firm’s price target on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to C$15 from C$16 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
