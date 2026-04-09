Lundin Mining (OM:LUMI) Price Target Increased by 13.17% to 270.32

The average one-year price target for Lundin Mining (OM:LUMI) has been revised to 270,32 kr / share. This is an increase of 13.17% from the prior estimate of 238,86 kr dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 190,70 kr to a high of 332,77 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.02% from the latest reported closing price of 284,60 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Mining. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 61.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMI is 0.34%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.39% to 87,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Confluence Investment Management holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMI by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Albert D Mason holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMI by 51.67% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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