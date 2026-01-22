Lundin Mining Meets 2025 Production Guidance, Issues 2026-2028 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) on Thursday reported production results for the year ended December 31, 2025 that met guidance for all metals.

On a 100% basis, full-year production totaled 331,232 tonnes of copper, 141,859 ounces of gold, and 9,907 tonnes of nickel at the Eagle mine. The company was expecting 319,000- 337,000 tonnes of copper, 135,000-146,000 ounces of gold and 9,000-11,000 tonnes of nickel.

Updated three-year production guidance remains in line with previously issued 2026 and 2027 guidance. The Company forecasts consolidated copper production of 310,000 to 335,000 tonnes and gold production of 134,000 to 149,000 ounces in 2026.

Consolidated copper production is forecast at 315,000 to 340,000 tonnes in 2027 and 290,000 to 315,000 tonnes in 2028.

