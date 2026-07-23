Is Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lundin Mining (LUNMF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Lundin Mining is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 275 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lundin Mining is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNMF's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LUNMF has moved about 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lundin Mining is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 64.4%.

For Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lundin Mining belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.3% so far this year, so LUNMF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #76. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Lundin Mining and Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.