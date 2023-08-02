News & Insights

Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Price Target Increased by 8.09% to 8.87

August 02, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) has been revised to 8.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.09% from the prior estimate of 8.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.52 to a high of 10.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.01% from the latest reported closing price of 8.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNMF is 0.33%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.95% to 234,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LUNMF / Lundin Mining Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 47,258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,070K shares, representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 40.29% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares, representing an increase of 33.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 20.74% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 13,176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,733K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 10.04% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,415K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

