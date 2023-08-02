Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Price Target Increased by 8.09% to 8.87

The average one-year price target for Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) has been revised to 8.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.09% from the prior estimate of 8.21 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.52 to a high of 10.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.01% from the latest reported closing price of 8.87 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNMF is 0.33%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.95% to 234,646K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 47,258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 3.05% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,070K shares, representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 40.29% over the last quarter.
AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares, representing an increase of 33.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 20.74% over the last quarter.
COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 13,176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,733K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 10.04% over the last quarter.
ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,415K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565 Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 545 015 50
- Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565 Sonia Tercas, Senior Associate, Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5583 Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 545 015 50 Kingsdale Advisors 130 King Street Wes
- July 26, 2018 1172628 B.C. LTD. a wholly owned subsidiary of LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE all of the outstanding common shares of NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD. for consideration per common share of C$4.75 in cash
- EQUINOX MINERALS LIMITED NOTICE OF MEETING MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Friday, May 6, 2011 March 21, 2011 This page has been left blank intentionally
- MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT FORM 51-102F3
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.