Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Price Target Increased by 13.08% to 9.73

The average one-year price target for Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) has been revised to 9.73 / share. This is an increase of 13.08% from the prior estimate of 8.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.65 to a high of 27.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.82% from the latest reported closing price of 7.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lundin Mining. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNMF is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 240,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 46,692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,065K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 3.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,805K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,158K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Asset Allocation Fund Class 1 holds 13,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,465K shares, representing an increase of 53.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 115.03% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 11,743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,415K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNMF by 11.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

