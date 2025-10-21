Is Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lundin Mining (LUNMF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lundin Mining is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lundin Mining is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNMF's full-year earnings has moved 18.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LUNMF has returned about 81.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 26.7% on average. This means that Lundin Mining is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Materion (MTRN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.8%.

The consensus estimate for Materion's current year EPS has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lundin Mining is a member of the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.3% this year, meaning that LUNMF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Materion falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 69 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.7%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Lundin Mining and Materion. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

