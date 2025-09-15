Lundin Mining JV Vicuña Corp Names Ron Hochstein CEO From November 7

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corp. (LUMI.TO) Monday said that the Board of Directors of Vicuña Corp., in which Lundin Mining has a 50 percent stake, has approved the appointment of Ron Hochstein as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from November 7. Vicuña is a 50/50 joint arrangement between Lundin Mining and BHP, which has the consolidated deposits of Filo del Sol and Josemaria.

The Canadian base metals mining company said that Dave Dicaire will continue to serve as General Manager of Vicuña, reporting to the CEO even while being responsible for the integrated design, execution plan, and overall development of the Vicuña Project.

According to the company, the Vicuña CEO role will be mainly based in Argentina, to provide additional support across critical workstreams, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and help the project team to remain fully focused on advancing the project in the best manner possible.

Lundin Mining said that Hochstein has a wide experience in the global mining sector, bringing over three decades of technical expertise and executive experience to the industry. Since 2015, he has served as President and CEO of Lundin Gold Inc., where he guided the development and successful operations at the Fruta del Norte gold mine.

Commenting on the appointment, Jack Lundin, President and CEO of Lundin Mining, and board member of Vicuña said, "Ron has been an integral member of the Lundin Group for more than 30 years, holding a variety of leadership roles and building an outstanding track record of creating shareholder value. Ron's leadership and commitment will be a great addition to the team at this stage of development for the Vicuña Project."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.