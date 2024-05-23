News & Insights

Lundin Mining Integrates Sustainability into Finance

May 23, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.

Lundin Mining Corporation has revised its $2.55 billion credit facilities to incorporate sustainability-linked financial structures, aligning its financing with environmental and social goals. These changes include incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to foster positive community relations, reflecting the company’s commitment to its sustainability strategy. The innovative loan structure will adjust interest rates based on Lundin Mining’s success in achieving specific sustainability performance targets.

