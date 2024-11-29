News & Insights

Lundin Mining Expands Share Capital Amidst Global Operations

November 29, 2024 — 06:45 pm EST

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.

Lundin Mining has announced an increase in its share capital, with 28,519 new shares issued, bringing the total to over 776 million shares. This growth results from employees exercising stock options and vesting share units. Lundin Mining operates globally, producing key metals like copper, zinc, and nickel.

