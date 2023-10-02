News & Insights

Lundin Mining CEO Peter Rockandel to step down

October 02, 2023 — 07:36 pm EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Lundin Mining LUN.TO on Monday said its chief executive officer, Peter Rockandel, would step down on Dec. 31.

Rockandel had joined Lundin Mining in 2018 and served as senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations, before being appointed as CEO in 2021.

Company insider Jack Lundin would be the new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Prior to joining Lundin Mining, Jack Lundin was involved with various companies within the Lundin group, and currently sits on the board of Bluestone Resources, Lundin Gold and the Lundin Foundation.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shilpi Majumdar)

