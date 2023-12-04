Lundin Mining Appoints Jack Lundin As CEO

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), on Monday announced that Jack Lundin will formally assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Lundin the current president and former director of the company had to assume the chief executive role in the interim when previous CEO Peter Rockandel decided to resign in October. He will remain with the company till December 31.

Previously, Jack Lundin was involved with several different companies within the Lundin Group.

On Friday, Lundin shares closed at $7.28 up 4.90% .

