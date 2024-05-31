News & Insights

Lundin Gold Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) has released an update.

Lundin Gold Inc. has reported an increase in its common shares with voting rights to 239,025,451 as of May 31, 2024, following the exercise of stock options. Shareholders can use this figure as a basis for reporting their shareholding changes under the Swedish Transparency Rules. The company, known for operating the high-grade Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, emphasizes its commitment to community impact and stakeholder value.

