Lundin Gold price target raised to C$31.50 from C$25.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Ovais Habib raised the firm’s price target on Lundin Gold (LUGDF) to C$31.50 from C$25.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
