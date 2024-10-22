Lundin Gold downgraded to Hold on valuation at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Carey MacRury downgraded Lundin Gold (LUGDF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$35, up from C$30.50. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade heading into the Q3 report.

