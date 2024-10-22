Lundin Gold downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord

Canaccord downgraded Lundin Gold (LUGDF) to Hold from Buy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.