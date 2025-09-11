Lundin Gold CEO Ron Hochstein To Step Down; Names Jamie Beck CEO

(RTTNews) - Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.ST, LUG.TO) announced that Ron Hochstein will step down as President, Chief Executive officer, and Director of the Company after ten years of transformative leadership.

Jamie Beck, former President, Chief Executive officer, and Director of Filo Corp., will be appointed President, CEO, and Director of Lundin Gold, effective November 7, 2025.

Lundin Gold noted that Jamie will begin working with Lundin Gold immediately to ensure a smooth leadership transition—reflecting the Company's long-term commitment to governance, continuity, and sustainable growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.