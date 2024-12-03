News & Insights

Lundin Gold Announces Major Expansion at Bonza Sur

December 03, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) has released an update.

Lundin Gold has announced significant expansion at its Bonza Sur gold deposit in Ecuador, with drilling results extending the deposit’s length and width, indicating substantial growth potential. The deposit, now stretching over 2.6 kilometers, remains open for further exploration, promising lucrative opportunities for the company. This expansion is a testament to the promising mineral potential near its Fruta del Norte gold mine.

