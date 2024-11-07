Lundin Gold Achieves Record Q3 Financials

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) has released an update.

Lundin Gold has reported record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with cash from operating activities reaching $218 million and revenues hitting $323 million. The company attributes these achievements to strong gold prices and successful operational performance. Looking forward, Lundin Gold anticipates reaching the upper end of its production and cost guidance by the year’s end.

