Lundin Energy sale would be better than a merger

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sweden’s Lundin family may be getting itchy feet again. Oil and gas company Lundin Energy, in which the family holds a 33% stake, is considering a sale or merger, Bloomberg said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-29/lundin-energy-is-said-to-explore-sale-of-10-billion-oil-company?sref=yYqHJdKG on Monday. The company’s vague statement that it will consider opportunities dampened some of investors’ enthusiasm, erasing the 10% gain in the $10 billion company’s stock price after the article.

The Lundin family has a history of savvy dealmaking, for example selling out of Red Back Mining for $7 billion in 2010. Now is a good time to cash in some chips. Lundin’s fields are efficient, with a pre-tax breakeven price of $18 per barrel, according to JP Morgan, and relatively clean; the company says its operations can be carbon neutral by 2023 https://www.lundin-energy.com/carbon-neutrality-accelerated-to-2023-and-absolute-emissions-reduced-by-over-50-percent. That could make it attractive to a diversified energy major. Shareholders, however, may prefer a clean exit at a rich price over a messy merger with a less desirable partner. Lundin trades at 10 times 2022 earnings, more than double the industry median, according to Refinitiv data. Any buyer will need deep pockets. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

