Lundin Energy Q4 operating profit rises more than forecast

Adds quote, details

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil company Lundin Energy LUNE.ST on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating profits for the final quarter of 2021 amid a surge in the price of crude and natural gas.

Lundin's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for October-December rose to $1.27 billion from $491.8 million a year ago, beating the $1.22 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Lundin agreed in December to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets, which include a 20% stake in Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, to Aker BP AKERBP.OL in a cash and share deal, valuing the assets at about $13.9 billion.

"We are anticipating that the proposed combination will be completed around the middle of the year," Lundin Chief Executive Nick Walker said in a statement.

Consequently, Lundin reported its exploration and production (E&P) business as discontinued operations in the quarterly report.

The company produced 194,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth-quarter, putting its 2021 full-year output at 190,300 boepd.

The company had previously said it expected full-year output towards the upper end of its guidance of 180,000-195,000 boepd.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.