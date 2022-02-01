Lundin Energy Q4 operating profit rises more than forecast

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published

Swedish independent oil company Lundin Energy on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating profits for the final quarter of 2021 amid a surge in the price of crude and natural gas.

Adds quote, details

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil company Lundin Energy LUNE.ST on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating profits for the final quarter of 2021 amid a surge in the price of crude and natural gas.

Lundin's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for October-December rose to $1.27 billion from $491.8 million a year ago, beating the $1.22 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Lundin agreed in December to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets, which include a 20% stake in Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, to Aker BP AKERBP.OL in a cash and share deal, valuing the assets at about $13.9 billion.

"We are anticipating that the proposed combination will be completed around the middle of the year," Lundin Chief Executive Nick Walker said in a statement.

Consequently, Lundin reported its exploration and production (E&P) business as discontinued operations in the quarterly report.

The company produced 194,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth-quarter, putting its 2021 full-year output at 190,300 boepd.

The company had previously said it expected full-year output towards the upper end of its guidance of 180,000-195,000 boepd.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters