Lundin Energy Q4 operating profit rises more than forecast

Swedish independent oil company Lundin Energy on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating profits for the final quarter of 2021 amid a surge in the price of crude and natural gas.

Lundin's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for October-December rose to $1.27 billion from $491.8 million a year ago, beating the $1.22 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

