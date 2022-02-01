Lundin Energy Q4 operating profit rises more than forecast

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil company Lundin Energy LUNE.ST on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating profits for the final quarter of 2021 amid a surge in the price of crude and natural gas.

Lundin's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for October-December rose to $1.27 billion from $491.8 million a year ago, beating the $1.22 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

