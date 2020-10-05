Lundin Energy doubles down on Arctic oil with Idemitsu deal

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Sweden's Lundin Energy will buy stakes in several oil discoveries in the Norwegian Arctic Barents Sea from Japan's Idemitsu in a $125 million deal, Lundin said in a statement on Monday.

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Lundin Energy LUNE.ST will buy stakes in several oil discoveries in the Norwegian Arctic Barents Sea from Japan's Idemitsu 5019.T in a $125 million deal, Lundin said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction includes a 10% stake in the Wisting oil discovery and a 15% stake in the Alta find, increasing Lundin's ownership of the latter to 55%, as well as stakes in several exploration prospects, Lundin said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More