Lundin Energy doubles down on Arctic oil with Idemitsu deal

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Lundin Energy LUNE.ST will buy stakes in several oil discoveries in the Norwegian Arctic Barents Sea from Japan's Idemitsu 5019.T in a $125 million deal, Lundin said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction includes a 10% stake in the Wisting oil discovery and a 15% stake in the Alta find, increasing Lundin's ownership of the latter to 55%, as well as stakes in several exploration prospects, Lundin said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

