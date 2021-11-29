Lundin Energy considers sale or merger, Bloomberg reports

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Energy LUNE.ST is considering a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Lundin, which has a market value of about $10 billion, is studying strategic alternatives that could also include a merger or asset disposals, the report said.

"We never comment on speculation," a Lundin Energy spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the Bloomberg report.

The company's shares rose 10% in Stockholm trade.

Lundin's oil and gas operations are all in Norway, where it owns a 20% stake in the Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup field as well as a range of smaller fields.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Goodman)

