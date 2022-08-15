Lundin considers sale of $1 bln copper-zinc mine in Portugal-Bloomberg News
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO is considering the sale of a copper and zinc mine in Portugal that could be valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.02 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Toronto-based miner is speaking with potential advisers as it explores options for the Neves-Corvo mine, with the sale likely to draw interest from rival mining firms, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3w4M4ea)
The mine produced 7,867 tonnes of copper and 20,647 tonnes of zinc in the April-June period this year.
Lundin declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9808 euros)
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)
((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna))
