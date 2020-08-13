US Markets

Lundbeck raises guidance after Q2 sales slightly beat estimates

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lundbeck LUN.CO raised its 2020 operating profit forecast on Thursday as the Danish drugmaker slightly beat second-quarter sales expectations.

"The first half performance is encouraging, and the company is strong. We continue to execute on the Expand and Invest to Grow strategy," CEO Deborah Dunsire said in a statement.

The Copenhagen-based company posted quarterly sales of 4.37 billion Danish crowns ($693 million) versus the 4.31 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Lundbeck said it now expects 2020 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.8-2.2 billion crowns, up from a previous estimate of 1.4-1.9 billion.

Lundbeck said the COVID-19 pandemic had put a damper on sales of its newly launched migraine drug Vyepti in the United States. Sales in the second quarter amounted to 14 million crowns.

($1 = 6.3041 Danish crowns)

