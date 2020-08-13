Lundbeck raises guidance after Q2 sales slightly beat estimates

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lundbeck LUN.CO raised its 2020 operating profit forecast on Thursday as the Danish drugmaker slightly beat second-quarter sales expectations.

The Copenhagen-based company posted quarterly sales of 4.37 billion Danish crowns ($693 million) versus the 4.31 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Lundbeck said it now expects 2020 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 3.9-4.3 billion crowns, up from a previous estimate of 3.5-4.0 billion.

($1 = 6.3041 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.