Lundbeck posts Q1 sales slightly above expectations, keeps guidance

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck LUN.CO on Tuesday posted first-quarter sales slightly above expectations and maintained its full-year outlook as it said patients were returning to more normal consumer patterns seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Lundbeck, which specialises in making drugs for treatment of mental illnesses, reported quarterly sales of 4.27 billion Danish crowns ($697.44 million), a decline of 2%, but slightly above an average of 4.25 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 6.1224 Danish crowns)

