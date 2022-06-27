Lundbeck, Otsuka announce positive phase III results for Alzheimer's agitation drug

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical on Monday announced positive Phase III results for its brexpiprazole drug used to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's-type dementia.

The two companies are planning a regulatory filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later in 2022, Lundbeck said in a statement.

