Lundbeck Announces Adoption Of ChatGPT Enterprise; To Integrate AI Into Daily Workflows

October 27, 2025 — 04:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF.OB) announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. Through the deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise, Lundbeck plans to empower employees with AI capabilities designed to accelerate discovery, enhance decision-making, and drive efficiency. By integrating OpenAI's AI tools into daily workflows, Lundbeck aims to free individuals and teams from repetitive tasks.

Together, the companies will explore AI-driven use cases across research, development, and commercial functions. Lundbeck said, following a successful pilot, it has already seen how ChatGPT accelerates research, streamlines analysis, and boosts quality across functions.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
