Lundbeck Announces Adoption Of ChatGPT Enterprise; To Integrate AI Into Daily Workflows

(RTTNews) - H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF.OB) announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. Through the deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise, Lundbeck plans to empower employees with AI capabilities designed to accelerate discovery, enhance decision-making, and drive efficiency. By integrating OpenAI's AI tools into daily workflows, Lundbeck aims to free individuals and teams from repetitive tasks.

Together, the companies will explore AI-driven use cases across research, development, and commercial functions. Lundbeck said, following a successful pilot, it has already seen how ChatGPT accelerates research, streamlines analysis, and boosts quality across functions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.