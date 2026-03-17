Lunai Bioworks Stock Soars 185% As AI-Driven Pipeline Gains Attention

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lunai Bioworks (LNAI) jumped more than 185% in today's trading, a rally that comes despite no fresh announcement but highlights growing investor interest in the company's AI-powered drug discovery platform.

Lunai positions itself as a phenomics-driven biotech, combining patient data, multi-omic signals, and experimental models with artificial intelligence to decode disease biology.

Its work spans three major areas:

-In biodefense, Lunai has built an AI-enabled zebrafish platform to rapidly profile neurotoxic agents and identify countermeasures.

-In oncology, its dendritic cell combination therapy has shown complete regression of pancreatic tumors in preclinical models.

-In neurology, the company is advancing programs preclinical programs in epilepsy, targeting KCC2 to restore inhibitory signaling, in Parkinson's disease, using multimodal data to stratify patients, and in alcohol use disorder leveraging zebrafish screening to capture binge and withdrawal biology.

On February 19, 2026, Lunai announced that it had secured a U.S. patent for its core AI architecture enabling precision disease subtyping, strengthening its intellectual property portfolio.

The company implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on September 29, 2025.

LNAI is currently trading at $0.60, up 185%.

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