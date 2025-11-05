Markets
LNAI

Lunai Bioworks Stock Rockets 34% On AI/Zebrafish Platform Breakthrough

November 05, 2025 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) surged 34.29% to $1.12, up $0.286, after announcing the early results of its AI-driven platform that integrates zebrafish behavioral profiling to identify neurotoxic compounds.

The company reported that its predictive model achieved a 0.94 AUROC in distinguishing active acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors from inactive compounds and flagged previously unknown neurotoxic chemical candidates for follow-up testing.

Lunai added that it will combine these AI predictions with real-time zebrafish assays to observe physiological effects and embed a partner dashboard for collaborative chemical-structure screening.

On the day of the release, LNAI experienced unusually elevated trading volume, reflecting investor interest in the biotech's novel defense/public-health screening technology. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $0.80 - $1.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LNAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.