Lunai Bioworks Stock Rockets 34% On AI/Zebrafish Platform Breakthrough

(RTTNews) - Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) surged 34.29% to $1.12, up $0.286, after announcing the early results of its AI-driven platform that integrates zebrafish behavioral profiling to identify neurotoxic compounds.

The company reported that its predictive model achieved a 0.94 AUROC in distinguishing active acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors from inactive compounds and flagged previously unknown neurotoxic chemical candidates for follow-up testing.

Lunai added that it will combine these AI predictions with real-time zebrafish assays to observe physiological effects and embed a partner dashboard for collaborative chemical-structure screening.

On the day of the release, LNAI experienced unusually elevated trading volume, reflecting investor interest in the biotech's novel defense/public-health screening technology. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $0.80 - $1.40.

