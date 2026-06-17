Lunai Bioworks Shares Jump As CEO Highlights Strategic Progress And Biodefense Momentum; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Lunai Bioworks (LNAI) shares rose more than 50% after the company released a CEO letter outlining major advancements across its biodefense platform and ongoing efforts to address alleged market manipulation.

In the letter, CEO David Weinstein said Lunai has strengthened its position as a next-generation biotechnology company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, national security and biology. He highlighted the company's first revenue-generating, multi-year U.S. defense collaboration, which deploys Lunai's AI-enabled platform for chemical threat assessment—marking a shift from research to active commercial engagement with the U.S. government.

Lunai also expanded its national security footprint through the Pathfinder Consortium, a network of leading institutions including Harvard University, Brigham and Women's Hospital, the University of Utah, Purdue University, and the University of Colorado, supporting the scientific rigor behind its biodefense work.

Beyond biodefense, the company continues to advance its precision neurology pipeline in epilepsy, Parkinsons, and Alzheimer's, supported by partnerships such as its collaboration with BrainStorm Therapeutics and NIH-funded research initiatives.

Weinstein also addressed Lunai's ongoing litigation related to alleged naked short selling, noting that the company is pursuing expedited discovery after presenting evidence of significant failing-to-deliver activity and unusually high trading volumes earlier this year. He said the goal is to identify responsible parties and restore shareholder value.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on May 18, 2026.

LNAI is currently trading at $4.21, up 48.33%.

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