Lunai Bioworks Expands NIH-Backed AI Platform Into Commercial Alcohol Use Disorder Drug Discovery

(RTTNews) - Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) has advanced its NIH-funded AI program after generating high-resolution behavioural signatures of ethanol exposure and withdrawal- an achievement that has triggered the launch of a new commercial drug discovery initiative targeting Alcohol Use Disorder.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) affects nearly 30 million people in the U.S., and yet more than 95% receive no effective pharmacologic treatment. Lunai's high-throughput vertebrate screening identified distinct neurobehavioral phenotypes that are only partially addressed by existing therapies, revealing underexplored biological mechanisms with translational potential.

The company has now initiated a commercial AUD program aimed at advancing differentiated, mechanism-informed therapeutic candidates toward clinical translation. With its scalable screening infrastructure operational, Lunai believes it can rapidly progress toward candidate nomination while remaining positioned for partnerships, licensing, and non-dilutive funding opportunities.

The NIH-supported effort is being conducted in collaboration with Dr. Calum MacRae of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, who noted that AUD represents a spectrum of biologically distinct states that require precision-based therapeutic strategies.

