Lunai Acquires IP Assets Worth $20 Mln To Expand CNS Platform

(RTTNews) - Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI), an AI-driven life sciences company, on Monday announced a $20 million preferred equity issuance to acquire intellectual property to strengthen its platform for developing drug delivery to the central nervous system.

The intellectual property (IP), acquired from to counterparties, will allow for the expansion of the company's central nervous system (CNS) platform, addressing a limitation in drug delivery that crosses the blood-brain-barrier (BBB) for effective treatment of neurological indications like Alzheimer's disease.

The acquired assets will be merged into the company's subsidiary, Lunai Bioworks IP Inc. On May 1, 2026, Lunai issued Series B Preferred Stock worth an aggregate value of $20 million to the Holders, to facilitate the merger.

The acquired IP is expected to contribute to the company's Augusta platform, which stratifies patients according to underlying biological drivers, and will also strengthen biodefense initiatives, like the Pathfinder program.

LNAI is currently trading at $0.36, up 14.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.