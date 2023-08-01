Luna Innovations (LUNA) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 10.30

The average one-year price target for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been revised to 10.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.96% from the latest reported closing price of 9.04 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luna Innovations. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNA is 0.18%, an increase of 28.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 20,028K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Royce & Associates holds 1,864K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 25.41% over the last quarter.
ACK Asset Management holds 1,844K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
AMH Equity holds 1,516K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 58,162.82% over the last quarter.
Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,225K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 18.73% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Luna Innovations Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.
Additional reading:
- LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED 2023 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN ADOPTED BY THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE: APRIL 14, 2023
- LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT GRANT NOTICE (2023 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN)
- Luna Investor Day May 24, 2023 Safe Harbor Luna Innovations Incorporated © 2 Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 This presentation includes information that constitutes “forward-looking statements” made pu
- Luna Innovations Reports Strong First-Quarter 2023 Results Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Outlook
- First-Quarter 2023 Results Investor Supplemental Materials May 9, 2023 NASDAQ: LUNA Luna Innovations Incorporated© 2023 2 Safe Harbor Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 This presentation includes informat
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.