Luna Innovations (LUNA) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 10.30

The average one-year price target for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been revised to 10.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.96% from the latest reported closing price of 9.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luna Innovations. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNA is 0.18%, an increase of 28.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 20,028K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,864K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 25.41% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,844K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,516K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 58,162.82% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,225K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Luna Innovations Background Information

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

