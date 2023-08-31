Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Price Target Increased by 10.18% to 20.60

The average one-year price target for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been revised to 20.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.18% from the prior estimate of 18.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 628.06% from the latest reported closing price of 2.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumos Pharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMO is 0.01%, an increase of 96.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 2,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 468K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 407K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 224.38% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 322K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 185.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 231K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

